FACUA denounces pills which are advertised as 'slimming' and 'anti-cancer' with logos of Ministry of Health organisations

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced pills known as Absolute Acai Berry, which advertise themselves as «slimming» and «anti-cancer» using the logos of the Ministry of Health and Social Policy organisations. Absolute Acai Berry is advertised as a «the maximum reducer of fats», consisting of a bottle of tablets that «will help to lose weight and feel great» according to their advertising, which uses claims such as «I lost 16 kg in 2 months». The advertising also refers to their alleged «anti cancer properties». «Acai is a natural anti-oxidant and has long been believed to have cancer fighting properties», the website declares. Two other miraculous slimming methods also marketed by the company besides Absolute Acai Berry

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