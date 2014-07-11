FACUA denounces that the new Citizens' Security Law will promote prosecution of social protesters

FACUA denounces that the draft of the Citizens’ Security Law approved by the cabinet on Friday doesn’t reinforce security but the insecurity of citizens and caps and prosecutes the legitimate right of protest through toughened fines and the increase of the behaviours which are considered punishable. The organisation reminds that freedom of assembly and demonstration is a fundamental right included on Spanish Constitution. The association considers the measures included on the mentioned draft now heading to parliament absolutely excessive. The new law equalises spontaneous street protests, something that can be owed to the non-fulfilment of some administrative requirement, with forbidden demonstrations due to safety reasons. This means that the new law allows a

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