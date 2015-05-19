FACUA denounces the absolute tolerance of the Government and regional authorities with the frauds committed by the banks

FACUA-Consumers in Action denounces the absolute tolerance of the Government and regional authorities with the frauds committed by the banks. The association considers outrageous the absolute tolerance, arbitrariness and lack of coordination in the actions of the appropriate authorities, who favour the impunity of financial bodies. Bank of Spain (Banco de España), without sanctioning power, released in 2014 a total of 6,028 resolutions in favour of the users who had submitted complaints, but banks ignored 83.2% (five out of six) knowing that the resolutions are non-binding. On the other hand, the Ministry of Economy, with sanctioning power, doesn’t sanction, however serious the irregularities, FACUA complains. Without sanctions or injunctions Me

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión