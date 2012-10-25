FACUA denounces the advertising of Amena.com for offering "unlimited" plans that actually have limits

FACUA-Consumers in Action has denounced Amena.com for its misleading advertising by offering «unlimited» plans to talk, send messages and surf the internet when they actually have limits. «Goodbye worries», «goodbye limits», say the adverts for the new mobile telecommunications brand from Orange. «Talk without limits», «message without limits» and «roam without limits», they promise, adding «and most importantly your bill will not go through the roof». It is not the final price Furthermore, the two plans that Orange offer under the brand Amena.com do not display the final price, by excluding VAT, a practice prohibited by the text of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and U

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