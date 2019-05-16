FACUA denounces the eighth increase of Movistar Fusión to the Economy and autonomous authorities of Consumer Protection

FACUA-Consumers in Action has filed reports against Telefónica to the Secretary of State for Digital Advancement of the Ministry of Economy and Business and the seventeen autonomous authorities of consumer protection for the most recent tariff increase for their combo packages Movistar Fusión, the eighth increase being applicable since 2015, and for their mobile and broadband services. The upcoming 5th of July the prices of ten modalities of Movistar Fusión, a convergent offer that includes landline, mobile, internet and TV, will again become more expensive. The increments, this time, will be 2 euros per month in the Fusión 0 package and 10 euros in Fusión Total, Total Plus, Fusión+ Ocio Total/Fútbol Total/Ficción Total and

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión