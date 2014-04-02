Deceitful publicity leads to chaos in ticket sales
FACUA denounces Ticketmaster for advertising tickets to Rolling Stones concerts at cheaper prices than they actually cost
The company leaves out of its advertising the increase of between 6 and 25 Euros they apply to the prices advertised as what they call 'distribution costs'. FACUA asks for an investigation about the resale of tickets parallel to the 'collapse' of the website of Ticketmaster.
FACUA.org
España-02/04/2014
FACUA–Consumers in Action has reported Ticketmaster for violating the law by announcing the prices of tickets for The Rolling Stones concerts in Madrid leaving out the amount or percentage with which the price increases when they apply the so-called distribution costs.
The price increase goes from 6 to no less than 25 Euros, depending on the type of ticket. Consumers can only learn how much the increase is when they are already making the purchase, because Ticketmaster leaves out this information even from the advertising on their own website.
FACUA has also requested an investigation about the resale of tickets at higher prices on other websites at the same time as the website of Ticketmaster collapsed on the first day of sale.
The association has su
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