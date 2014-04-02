FACUA denounces Ticketmaster for advertising tickets to Rolling Stones concerts at cheaper prices than they actually cost

FACUA–Consumers in Action has reported Ticketmaster for violating the law by announcing the prices of tickets for The Rolling Stones concerts in Madrid leaving out the amount or percentage with which the price increases when they apply the so-called distribution costs. The price increase goes from 6 to no less than 25 Euros, depending on the type of ticket. Consumers can only learn how much the increase is when they are already making the purchase, because Ticketmaster leaves out this information even from the advertising on their own website. FACUA has also requested an investigation about the resale of tickets at higher prices on other websites at the same time as the website of Ticketmaster collapsed on the first day of sale. The association has su

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