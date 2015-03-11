FACUA deplores that the Government intends to transform the Civil Registry into a business

FACUA-Consumers in Action deplores that the Government intends to transform the Civil Registry into a business at the expense of users. The association requests the Government to keep the services free of cost and not to introduce new paid services as they intend to do, according to a draft of the bill of 2011 that the Ministry of Justice is working on. The association considers outrageous that the Ministry led by Rafael Catalá is putting an essential public service at the service of the interests of trade registrars, responsible for managing it from next July 15 on, when the Law 20/2011 will come into force and will disassociate the service from the judicial system. From that moment on, the information managed by registrars will be the biggest unified data base of

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