FACUA deplores the Government's lack of action regarding massive frauds such as the text message scam scheme dismantled by Civil Guard

FACUA-Consumers in Action deplores the lack of action of the corresponding authorities in the central and regional governments regarding massive frauds such as the text message scam scheme broken up by Civil Guard this week. The Civil Guard has arrested eleven people accused of being part of a criminal organisation that had twenty fake companies dedicated to commit micro frauds by sending Premium text messages (from special rate numbers) for more than ten years. They are suspected of scamming more than a million people and gaining benefits for more than five million Euros. FACUA has been reporting these practices for years, to the indifference of the corresponding authorities. In early 2014, the Association reported four companies dedicated to this kind of frauds. Their be

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