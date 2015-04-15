Eleven under arrest as part of a scheme operating for more than ten years
FACUA deplores the Government's lack of action regarding massive frauds such as the text message scam scheme dismantled by Civil Guard
Setsi takes a year to request the disabling of the premium rate number lines used for the scams. The lack of action of the regional consumers authorities leads to reports being filed or ridiculous fines which are not even made public.
FACUA.org
España-15/04/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action deplores the lack of action of the corresponding authorities in the central and regional governments regarding massive frauds such as the text message scam scheme broken up by Civil Guard this week.
The Civil Guard has arrested eleven people accused of being part of a criminal organisation that had twenty fake companies dedicated to commit micro frauds by sending Premium text messages (from special rate numbers) for more than ten years. They are suspected of scamming more than a million people and gaining benefits for more than five million Euros.
FACUA has been reporting these practices for years, to the indifference of the corresponding authorities. In early 2014, the Association reported four companies dedicated to this kind of frauds. Their be
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