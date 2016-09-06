A 1 litre bottle of extra virgin olive oil costs between 3.85 and 6.19 Euros
FACUA discovers differences of up to 126% in prices of olive oil
Prices of 52 brands in 6 supermarket and superstore chains analysed. The same brand can vary in price up to 76% depending on where it is bought.
FACUA.org
España-06/09/2016
FACUA -Consumers in Action has discovered differences of up to 76% (2.50 Euros per litre) in the price of virgin olive oil of the same brand depending on where it is sold and up to a 126% (2.76 Euros) between the most expensive and the cheapest brands of smooth flavour olive oil. These are just two of the statistics produced from the comparative study carried out by FACUA on the prices of 52 olive oil brands in six supermarket and superstore chains (you can see the charts here in Spanish).
The huge differences in price that exist in this area bring to light the savings that consumers can benefit from if they compare prices before they buy, notes FACUA. Furthermore, the association has req
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