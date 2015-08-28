FACUA draws attention to a new scam at Movistar: rejecting cancellation requests for Canal Plus

FACUA- Consumers in Action is drawing attention to a new scam at Movistar for not serving their customers: rejecting cancellation requests for Canal Plus customers. FACUA has detected via some affected users’ complaints that after Movistar merged with Canal Plus and changed the terms and conditions of their customers’ contracts, Movistar is preventing people from cancelling this paid television service, whether they try cancelling it with the first company or with the second. On the one hand, Canal Plus only offers its users a 902 telephone number to cancel, which is more expensive than a landline or mobile phone number. Consumers who use this number see the lengths of their calls being drawn out with the reason that their operators are busy and only after many

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