FACUA ensured that Vodafone refunded 404 euros that were charged fraudulently when a customer cancelled a contract six days later

FACUA-Consumers in Action ensured that Vodafone refunded user Fermina G. G. 404 euros for having cancelled her transferral of a contract to the company within the legal withdrawal period. This is common practice among different telecommunication companies, from which consumer protection authorities are doing nothing to defend users. The affected consumer, member of FACUA Almería, contracted an ADSL and landline service, moving from another company in May 2015. However, she decided to cancel the contract on the sixth day, well within her right to withdraw from a contract. On 30 June 2015, the user received a bill which not only charged her for the first six days of the contract, but also charged her 297 euros for Vodafone «administration fees» an

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