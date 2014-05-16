3.02 cents per kWh per kWH used from January to March will be discounted
FACUA estimates that the average user will get a 33 Euros refund in the next electricity bill
The Government has fixed the difference between the provisionally established tariffs in the first trimester and the ones that should be really applied to consumers, given the wholesale market prices development.
FACUA.org
España-16/05/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action calculates that the average user will get a 33.16 Euros refund (all tax included) in the next electricity bill. The amount is the number of kWh used from January to March multiplied by 3.02 cents.
The electricity suppliers have to give this refund as a consequence of the resolution made by the Directorate-General of Energy Policy and Mining and published by the Spanish Official State Gazette (BOE, according to its initials in Spanish). In this resolution it is established the difference between the provisionally established tariffs in the first trimester and the ones that should be really applied to consumers, given the electricity wholesale market prices dev
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