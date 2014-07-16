FACUA exceeds 100,000 followers on Facebook

FACUA-Consumers in Action has just exceeded 100,000 followers on Facebook. This is the second social network on number of followers, after Twitter, in which @facua has already 147,000 followers. Through its profiles on social networks, the association calls consumers to report misuses, participate on its campaigns and spread its alerts, claims, reviews and complaints. FACUA’s actions spread on social networks is leading these to go viral in many cases. Last month, more than 110,000 Facebook users shared its complaint poster against an advert made by Carrefour showing a sexualised child. Also, FACUA’s image warning consumers about energy providers’ refund of 3.02 cents per used kWh from January to March has been shared by 86,000 users. Since 2011, u

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