FACUA expands to sixteen telephone operators its complaint against the rounding up of airtime

Two weeks after the complaint to Movistar, Amena and Vodafone, guilty of inflating the price of 10,000 million calls each year, the FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported sixteen phone and cable companies for adopting similar practices in conversations towards mobile phones, the ones generating most of the carriers’ revenues. The sixteen companies reported by FACUA to the National Consumer Institute (INC, according to its initials in Spanish), the Ministry of Telecommunications and to the Telecommunications Market Commission (CMT, according to its initials in Spanish) are Telefonica (Movistar), Aló, Auna , BT Ignite , Euskaltel, Jazztel, Ono, R, Retecal, Retena, Reterioja, Spantel, Uni2, Telecable, Telecor and Tele2. All of them charge the full first minute when call

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