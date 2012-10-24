FACUA expects a strong fine against Microsoft for not providing browser choice on Windows

FACUA-Consumers in Action expects Microsoft to be strongly fined by the European Commission (EC) as preliminary conclusions show that the company has failed to fulfill its commitments to offer users a choice screen allowing them to easily choose their preferred browser. In 2009, the EC determined that such commitments were «legally binding» for the software giant, and the company promised to develop a choice system with its Service Pack 1 for Windows 7 that appeared in February 2011. FACUA recalls that while the company will comply with the community rule from now on after this requirement, it must be sanctioned. Between February 2011 and July 2012, millions of Windows users in the EU have been deprived of this choice screen. Microsoft has recognized that it did n

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