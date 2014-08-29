FACUA extends its report to four more public hospitals due to the irregular transfer of patients' personal data to private centres

FACUA-Consumers in Action has reported four more public hospitals to the Spanish Data Protection Agency because they are irregularly transferring personal data and medical records of the patients in the waiting list, without their express consent, to private centres. These four new reports add up to the one submitted on mid August against Hospital of Fuenlabrada. The hospitals reported are San Pedro in Logroño, Virgen de la Luz in Cuenca, the General College Hospital Reina Sofía and Virgen de la Arrixaca, both in Murcia. All of the them have the same proceeding: they transfer their patients’ data to private medical centres, which contact those affected in their name -without patients’ express consent- to offer them their services in a faster way and free

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