National survey carried out on 150 centres in 14 cities
FACUA finds differences of up to 1,036% in prices for the same service in dental clinics
A basic molar extraction can cost from 22 to 250 Euros, depending on the practice.
FACUA.org
España-27/08/2014
FACUA finds differences of up to 1,036% in prices for the same service in dental clinics (see the chart with the results here in Spanish) according to a national survey carried out by the organisation to compare four usual dentist services on 150 centres located in 14 Spanish cities. According to this, users can pay up to eleven times more for the same service, depending on the chosen dental clinic, with differences up to 228 Euros for the case of a molar extraction.
Considering that the cheapest dental clinics charge 22 Euros for a basic extraction, 24 Euros for a tooth filler, 12 Euros for a tooth cleaning and 100 Euros for a multiradicular root canal, FACUA wonders about what are
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