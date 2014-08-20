From 26.19 Euros to 55.72 for diesel cars
FACUA finds differences of up to 113% in prices of periodic motor vehicle inspections, depending on the autonomous community
Castilla y León has the most expensive inspections, followed by Cantabria regarding gasoline cars and Madrid, in the case of diesel engine cars.
FACUA.org
España-20/08/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a survey (results in Spanish here) on tariffs for the periodic motor vehicle inspections (ITV, according to its initials in Spanish) in the seventeen autonomous communities, prices that can reach a 112.8% of difference when analysing diesel engine cars and up to 202% for motorcycles. The association has also collected Ceuta and Melilla’s tariffs, but they are not included in the average.
The inspections fluctuate from 26.19 Euros charged in Extremadura for a diesel or gasoline car inspection, up to 55.72 Euros charged in Castilla y León for a diesel car revision. This year, the average cost for diesel and gasoline car inspection has dropped
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