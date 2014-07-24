Passing the exam on the first try costs average 708 Euros
FACUA finds differences of up to 181% in the prices of driving schools from 30 Spanish cities
Granada, Badajoz and Coruña have the lowest prices to apply for a driving licence. The most expensive are Logroño, Bilbao and Lleida.
FACUA.org
España-24/07/2014
Preparing to pass the driving test for the first time taking 20 lessons costs in Spain average 708 Euros, according to a comparative research made by FACUA-Consumers in Action (you can see the chart in Spanish here).
The average price of the 296 driving schools asked from 30 cities of the whole country from May to June 2014 shows a slight lowering of prices of a 2% when compared to the same period in 2013.
Granada is the cheapest city to get the B permit on the first try; it costs an average of 499 Euros. Badajoz is the second cheapest town, it costs 508 Euros. The third cheapest one is A Coruña: 541 Euros. Logroño is, for the second consecutive year, the most expensive town with an avera
Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido