Tampons prices increase by 185%
FACUA finds differences of up to 400% in the prices of the sanitary pads
The association has compared the prices of 103 packs of sanitary towels and 70 tampons within six supermarket and hypermarket chains. The association requests the Government to reduce VAT on these personal hygiene supplies for women.
FACUA.org
España-08/04/2015
The price of a pack of identical sanitary pads may vary up to 400% depending on the brand and the supermarket or hypermarket where it is sold. It is one of the conclusions of a study carried out by FACUA-Consumers in Action analyzing 103 sanitary towel packs from nine different brands and 79 packs of tampons from eight brands.
The research, conducted in six supermarkets and hypermarket chains, highlights the exorbitant differences in prices of basic hygiene products for women (you can see the charts here in Spanish).
FACUA disapproves that the Government is keeping the tax rate of 10% VAT on these basic hygiene supplies for women and calls for the implementation of the sup
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