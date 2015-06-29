Prices vary by up to 46 cents per litre
FACUA finds differences of up to 85% in the prices of whole milk
Pascual, Asturiana, Covap and President are the most expensive brands for 1 litre carton packs. The average price has decreased by 6% in the last year, a difference of four cents.
FACUA.org
España-29/06/2015
FACUA-Consumers in action has found differences of up to 85% (46 cents a litre) in the price of a carton of whole UHT cow’s milk. This follows from the results of the comparative study carried out by the association on the prices of eighteen brands in six supermarket and hypermarket chains (view tables in Spanish).
The analysis, carried out for Alcampo, Carrefour, Dia, Hipercor, Lidl and Mercadona, compares the prices of thirty products including carton or plastic containers in 2.2 litre, 2 litre, 1.5 litre, 1.2 litre and 1 litre sizes of whole milk UHT (UHT), sterilised and fresh or preserved cold. The stores were visited on 23rd June, 2015.
Average prices per litre
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