FACUA finds insufficient the project of law to regulate online gambling

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds insufficient the project of Royal Decree of Commercial Communications of Gambling Activities and Responsible Gaming, that will regulate the advertising of online gambling and that is being draft by the Ministry of Treasury. The association requests a more restrictive legislation, highlighting that gambling is a risky activity and therefore should be limited and restricted. FACUA reminds that a law like this should have been addressed before, considering that the online gambling has been legal in Spain for two years. The association requests the advertising of this activity to be forbidden in audiovisual media and social networks. The law should include far-reaching measures, especially regarding children and minors protection, a very vulnera

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