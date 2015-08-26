FACUA finds irresponsible and unsupportive the proposal to give irregular immigrants access to primary care again

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds irresponsible and unsupportive the proposal announced by the Minister of Health, Alfonso Alonso, to give irregular immigrants access to primary care again. Five months after he committed to do so and after he announced last month that immigrants would have to be registered for more than a year in the town where they request the service, now he also makes the access conditional to being registered in a file that will be kept by the Ministry. The association considers cynical and irresponsible that Minister Alonso uses «healthcare tourism» to talk about the people that reach Spain after risking their lives and living armed conflicts behind, as well as situations of extreme poverty. The starting of a national record of irregular i

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión