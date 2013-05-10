Banks must stop applying them in existing contracts
FACUA finds it aberrant that the Supreme Court has exempted banks from refunding money from base lending rate
Arguing that "retroactively acting on the sentence would run the risk of major disruption, impacting the public economic order".
FACUA.org
España-10/05/2013
Banks are allowed to keep all of the money that one of the biggest financial scams in the history of Spain has brought them. This is the decision coming from the Supreme Court on base lending rates (minimum rate that clients must pay in mortgages, even if the benchmark rate drops below that figure), ruling that forcing banks to pay back the money would «run the risk of major disruption, impacting the public economic order».
FACUA-Consumers in Action finds the Supreme Court’s decision to not backdate the effects of the sentence aberrant (download .pdf in Spanish), thereby implying that banks are condoned for all t
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