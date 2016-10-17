FACUA finds it outrageous that the Acting Government authorises the signing of CETA without public debate or consulting

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds it outrageous that the Acting Government lead by Mariano Rajoy has decided to authorise the signing of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). It’s alarming that an acting government has made such a delicate decision, considering the high impact that it will have in citizens’ everyday life, without having the Parliament’s support, and furthermore, without a single debate in it about this free trade agreement, and after several regional parliaments (Extremadura, Comunidad Valenciana, Baleares and Catalonia) have opposed it after debating and voting about it. The Governments’ authorisation, approved by the Cabinet’s council last Friday 14 October, was a day before the massive demonstrations of thous

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