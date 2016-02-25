Added to the 1.35 billion euros that were paid in 2014
FACUA finds it outrageous that the Ministry of Industry secretly recognised ACS's 295 million debt because of the Castor incident
The decision was made a month before the General Election, however it was hidden from the public with the clear aim of ensuring that it didn't influence election results.
FACUA.org
España-25/02/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action finds it outrageous that the Ministry of Industry hid its acknowledgement of ACS and its partners’ in Escal UGS debt of an extra 295 million euros for the failed project of the Castor gas storage facility.
The association finds it extremely alarming that the decision was made in secret on 17 November, one month before the General Election, with the clear aim of ensuring that it did not influence results. This new amount is added to the 1.35 billion euros that were already paid to Florentino Pérez‘s company and its partners in 2014, funded by the gas rates that consumers will pay for the next 30 years.
The information was found in the accounts of AC
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