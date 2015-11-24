FACUA finds outrageous that the Government has helped the energy suppliers to increase their profits by 30%

FACUA-Consumers in Action finds outrageous that the Government has helped the electricity suppliers to increase their profits by 30%. This increase has been caused by the new system to set electricity price approved by the Ministry of Industry in March 2014 after cancelling the controlled tariff called TUR (Tarifa de Último Recurso – Last Chance Tariff). The association warns that Minister José Manuel Soria has not only done nothing to stop the disproportionally expensive electricity tariffs, but has also carried out active policies at the service of the interests of Spain’s energy oligopoly. The current prices of electricity put Spain at the top of the countries with the highest energy poverty in European Union. In addition, the Government

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