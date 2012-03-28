FACUA finds that the proposal of putting a tariff on roaming on the internet is an unacceptable concession to telecommunications companies

FACUA believes that the principle of the agreement reached in the EU on the issue of putting a tariff on roaming on the internet represents an unacceptable concession to telecommunications companies which will lead to serious economic damages for users who use the internet abroad. The agreement reached by the EU Council, Commission and Parliament puts forward a tariff regulated at 70 cents per MB plus VAT (82.6 cents in Spain) which providers will have to implement starting next 1st July. On the same date in 2013 the tariff will move to 45 cents per MB (53.1 cents with VAT, if it stays at 18%) and in July of 2014 it will change again to 20 cents (23.6 cents with Spain´s current VAT), an amount that FACUA still consider more than excessive. FACUA bel

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