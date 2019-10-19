FACUA founder Paco Sánchez Legrán to step down from Presidency in March 2020

The Governing Board at FACUA-Consumers in Action confirmed this Saturday that its 4th Congress will take place on March 28th 2020 in Seville, during which the new management team, currently formed of 18 members, will be selected. FACUA’s founder, Paco Sánchez Legrán(b. 1949, Seville), will step down from his role as President of the organisation after almost four decades. The historic leader, who today announced that he would not be forming a part of the new governing body, will continue to be linked with the projects at the head of FACUA’s Foundation for International Cooperation and Sustainable Consumption. «The moment for a generational replacement has arrived at FACUA, and I am assured that the new management team will continue the c

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