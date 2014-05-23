FACUA gets a user to be refunded 120,000 Euros that Bankia took irregularly from his account

Bankia has given back 120,000 Euros that were irregularly taken from a client following a complaint from FACUA-Consumers in Action. Without previous consent, the bank withdrew 75,000 and 25,000 Euros from A.M.R.M.‘s account for two life and pension insurance policies. In addition, the user detected a third debit of 20,000 Euros in his account with a non specified end use. The person affected went to his bank’s branch in Malaga on March and there he was told that there was a very profitable product for his savings. The user asked if he could be given further details in writing and said he would think about it, as he had just finished another financial product with his lifetime savings, about 120,000 Euros that had been transferred to his bank account. A f

Únete gratis para acceder a este contenido Hacerme socioIniciar sesión