FACUA gets Apple to replace a damaged iPad that a user bought abroad

FACUA-Consumers in Action gets Apple to replace an iPad to J.M.R. an associate from Ciudad Real. The iPad had been damaged without the guarantee period, but the company refused at first changing it because it had been purchased in the USA. J.M.R. bought a fourth generation iPad WiFi Cellullar 64 GB in a New York store in December 2012. When he purchased it, he hired an additional guarantee offered by the company itself (Apple Care Protection Plan) for two years, once he had been confirmed that it was valid in his country of residence, Spain. However, in November 2014, while still within the guarantee period, the iPad was damaged. The user went to an Apple store in Madrid, and there he was told that it could not be fixed nor replaced because the tablet was of

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