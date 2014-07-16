FACUA gets Groupama, an insurance company, to fulfil its contract with an associate that was denied a cervical surgery

FACUA Sevilla has made Groupama, an insurance company, to cover the expenses of the cervical surgery of María del Carmen M., a FACUA’s associate, as it was outlined on the insurance policy she had enrolled. The company, part of Plus Ultra Seguros Generales S.A., had the intention of avoiding its responsibility claiming that the client was already ill when she joined her health plan. After different medical tests, on November 2013, a neurosurgeon authorised by the company diagnosed with extreme clarity that María del Carmen had been suffering, from two or three months before, left cervical root pain, this is, a double cervical hernia that needed surgery. The person affected sent this information to Groupama, following the company’s own proto

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