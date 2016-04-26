FACUA gets Iberdrola to refund more than 1,800 Euros charged due to a false manipulation of a meter

FACUA-Consumers in Action has got Iberdrola to refund Antonia G. M., FACUA’s associate, 1,848.60 Euros, charged to her second home due to an alleged manipulation of the meter that resulted to be false. After being charged, Antonia decided to ask FACUA to complain on her behalf, since the house, a second residence in Alicante, had been empty for a year and she had not manipulated the meter. In addition, this consumer told FACUA Madrid’s legal team that the meters in this neighbourhood are on the street, so anyone who passes by could access them, since they are not caged or anything similar. FACUA Madrid addressed the company. The association reminded, in its letter, that the associate was not present during the reading of the meter and, according t

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