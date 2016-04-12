FACUA gets Movistar to cancel more than 1,000 Euros billed for calls that were never made

FACUA-Consumers in Action has made Movistar cancel 1,079.06 Euros billed to a consumer who allegedly had called unidentified premium numbers, despite the client denied he had made these calls. The company has complied with the administrative decision of the Secretary of State of Telecommunications (Setsi, according to its initials in Spanish) that, after FACUA’s complaint, has ruled that the consumer affected has the right to have an invoice with the «information of the provider» of the calls, as long as the service provided is not «electronic«. From October to November 2010, Francisco T.Z., a FACUA’s associate from Seville, was charged for different calls to the short premium numbers 11852 and 11853, owned by Viajes Bolero SLU and Adviqo Telel&ia

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