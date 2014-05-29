Due to a flat rate calling plan that was never requested or signed up
FACUA gets Orange to refund 856 Euros after eight years charging bills to a deceased person
The late husband of FACUA's associate María Luisa Jiménez was legally incapacitated when the operator started charging him in August 2004.
FACUA.org
España-29/05/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action has managed to solve the fraud suffered by María Luisa Jiménez Martínez, an 85 years old user who was refunded 865 Euros by Orange. That is the amount her late husband was charged from August 2004 to December 2012. The line holder, passed away in 2007, never signed up with the company the billed service; in fact, he hadn’t been able to do so, since he had been legally incapacitated due to a degenerative disease.
FACUA’s associate María Luisa, found out about the situation by chance on December 2012, when she was checking with her sons and daughters her family’s direct debits and she noticed two odd charges made by Orange (France Telecom Spain) of 23.70 Euros and linked to a fixed telephone line
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