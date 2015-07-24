FACUA gets Sabadell to stop requesting the refund of a loan for a cosmetic treatment that damaged a user

Banco Sabadell Fincom has finally cancelled a 3,000 Euros loan that Ludy Esther de León, a FACUA Madrid’s associate, contracted in 2012 to get a depigmentation treatment at Corporación Dermoestética. When she acquired the service, the centre didn’t carry out any kind of preliminary test, or clinical analysis, ignoring, in addition, that Ludy suffers from vitiligo, a skin disease that causes the loss of pigment. In the first few sessions, Ludy observed that the colour of her legs turned green and that she could barely walk. Frightened, she went to the centre to inform about it. After her complaint, she was refund the amount of the sessions she had taken, but no further steps were followed to cancel the loan she had hired

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