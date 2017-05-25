FACUA gets the first fine on Volkswagen, in Galicia: 33,800 Euros, double the value of the affected Golf

The thousands of reports submitted by FACUA-Consumers in Action on behalf of its associates has finally resulted in the first fine on Volkswagen Group for the dieselgate. Galicia’s regional Government has fined Volkswagen-Audi Spain with 33,800 Euros, almost double the value of the affected Golf Bluemotion TDI, that belongs to a consumer who bought the second-handed car six years ago. FACUA has submitted 4,175 reports to the regional consumer authorities on behalf of its associates, 225 of them to the Galician Consumer Institute. Some of these reports have led to sanctioning proceedings, and one of them to a fine. The resolution of the regional Minister of Economy, Employment and Industry says that the fraud suffered by this consumer is a «serious infringement of

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