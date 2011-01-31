FACUA hands over 208 new complaints of breaches of the Tobacco Law in Andalusia, Asturias and the Balearic Islands

On Monday, FACUA-Consumers in Action will submit 208 new complaints filed by users about violations of the Tobacco Law by companies and organizations to the Health authorities of Andalusia (168), Asturias (18) and the Balearic Islands (22).br>

These complaints will join the 614 complaints already filed by FACUA between January 12th and 14th, bringing the total amount to 822 for the whole of Spain. This week, FACUA issued the second block of complaints received from users through its website FACUA.org/leydeltabaco to the Health authorities of the seventeen autonomous regions and Ceuta and Melilla. The website enables the association to promote collaboration between members to monitor and encourage adherence to the law. In mid-January, FACUA presented the first set

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