Differences of up to 454 Euros a year
FACUA has detected differences of 249% in household water rates in 28 cities during 2015
The association considers that the same supplier charging different amounts for 13 and 15 mm calibrated meters installed in homes to be unjustified, when there is not any difference.
FACUA.org
España-21/01/2016
FACUA-Consumers in Action has carried out a study on household water rates in 2015 over 28 Spanish cities (see table in Spanish), where differences of up to 349.9% have been noted. Price variation can reach up to 453.60 Euros a year for a household consuming 10 cubic metres a month using a 15mm meter. The price comparison includes all charges that are applied in many cities, but they do not account for the rates for renting and maintaining the meters, nor do they include VAT.
FACUA’s study takes a household with three inhabitants who have a monthly consumption of 10 cubic metres as a benchmark. Consumers using 13 mm calibrated meters have undergone an average increase of 0.4%,
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