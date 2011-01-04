FACUA has received more than 1,000 complaints for non-compliance of the anti-smoking law

Two days after FACUA-Consumers in Action began its campaign, it has received more than 1,000 complaints through the website FACUA.org/leydeltabaco, for non-compliance of the anti-smoking law by establishments and public buildings. At 5pm on Thursday 4th of January, the number was up to 1,014 reports. By 2pm, 879 complaints had been received by FACUA, these have already been classified by province. In due course, FACUA will send them to the health authorities in every autonomous region of Spain. Andalusia, Madrid and Catalonia, the regions with the most denunciations Andalusia (246), Madrid (149) and Catalonia (128) are the autonomous regions in which the most establishments and public buildings have been reported. They are followed by the Va

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