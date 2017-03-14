FACUA hits the streets in 19 cities on World Consumer Rights Day

FACUA-Consumers in Action will hit the streets this Wednesday 15th of March in 19 Spanish cities, where the association will distribute an informative leaflet focused on how to report a case of fraud of the base lending rate and other frauds regarding mortgages. On the occasion of the World Consumer Rights Day, on 15 March, FACUA insists in requesting the Government, regional governments and their corresponding consumer protection bodies more protection and a harder work regarding the increasingly frequent massive scale frauds. The association finds it outrageous the lack of action of the corresponding authorities facing the seriousness of the frauds suffered in the last few years. For FACUA, it is embarrassing to see how politicians turn a blind eye to cases of massive sc

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