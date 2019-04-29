FACUA hopes Sánchez will lead a progressive government that prioritizes consumer protection

FACUA-Consumers in Action hopes that Pedro Sánchez will lead a progressive government that prioritizes consumer protection by promoting necessary regulatory changes to increase and strengthen their rights, addressing the abuses of large companies and carrying out measures to prevent such dramatic situations as evictions and elevated prices for housing as well as liberalized essential services like electricity. FACUA positively values the high participation in the general elections on April 28th and seeks a government that can commit to making a reality the Article 51 of the Constitution of Spain, which state that «public authorities will guarantee the defence of consumers and users» instead of turning the other cheek in cases of serious fraud taki

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