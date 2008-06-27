Austria and Hungary

FACUA initiates relations with consumer organizations in Europe

The Association promotes this way its European relations programme, started in 2007 with the agreement signed with the Italian Federconsumatori Prato.

FACUA.org
Europa-27/06/2008

FACUA-Consumers in Action has initiated relations with consumer associations from Austria and Hungary, hoping to strengthen links in the near future.

Austria

Carlos Puente Martín, from FACUA International Relations Department, visited in May the head office of the Consumers Association of Austria (Verein für Konsumenteninformation, VKI) in Vienna, where he held a meeting with Barbara Foster, from the Legal Department.

VKI helps with the management of the European Consumer Centre in Austria. FACUA’s representative held also a meeting with

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