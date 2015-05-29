FACUA joins Consumers International appeal to assist Nepal
The country suffered two devastating earthquakes last April that caused at least 6,800 deaths and destroyed homes and infrastructure.
FACUA.org
Internacional-29/05/2015
FACUA-Consumers in Action joins the appeal made by Consumers International (CI), an international consumer organization that gathers more than 250 organizations in 120 countries of which FACUA is a full member, to help the people of Nepal. After suffering last April two devastating earthquakes that have destroyed homes and infrastructures and caused at least 6,800 deaths and over 14,000 injured, CI calls for help through its partner in that country, SEWA Nepal.
FACUA has responded to the call of CI with a financial donation to the Nepalese organization. Founded in 1992, SEWA Nepal works to improve the socio-economic welfare of
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