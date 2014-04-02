FACUA joins demonstrations around Spain organised this week against social cuts

FACUA–Consumers in Action joins demonstrations organised in the main Spanish cities this Thursday 3rd of April by Cumbre Social (Social Summit) and trade unions. This meeting supports the organisation by the European Trade Union Confederation (ETUC) that will take place the following day in Brussels in front of the European institutions, rejecting cuts and austerity policies of European governments. With this action, carried out before the European elections on 25th May, they demand the development of investment plans, which allow the revival of the economy and create quality employment. Under the slogan Enough cuts already, they call for the participation of citizens to reject policies that affect the large majority of the population (cl

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