FACUA joins Greenpeace supporters and calls for the release of 'Arctic Sunrise'

FACUA-Consumers in Action shows its support to the public mobilization called by Greenpeace on Tuesday, November 25. Protests are taking place in front of the Government delegations of the provincial capitals across the country, to ask for the removal of the 50,000 Euros imposed on the NGO, which is preventing the Arctic Sunrise ship from leaving the port of Arrecife (Lanzarote). In early December the environmental organization will face trial in Valencia; the ship was scheduled to sail to the Valencian port in support of the sixteen activists and the independent photojournalist who are facing possible imprisonment. The activists are accused of staging a protest against Cofrentes (Valencia) in February 2011, a month before the Fukushima nuclear plant accident marked

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