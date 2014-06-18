FACUA joins petition to free Carmen and Carlos and condemns Government's prosecution of social protesters
The organisation considers that citizens' activism is being criminalised with court sentences like the one applied to these two demonstrators and requests the Government not to imprison them.
FACUA.org
España-18/06/2014
FACUA-Consumers in Action requests the Government not to imprison Carmen Bajo and Carlos Cano, the two citizens sentenced to three years and one day in prison due to their participation on a picket line during the general strike of 2012 in Granada. The association publicly joins the citiznes’ platform (plataforma ciudadana, in Spanish) for the cancellation of the sentence, submitted to the Criminal Court Number 1 of the city, the same which ruled against them. The sentence was later confirmed by Granada’s Provincial High Court.
FACUA considers that sentences like this one have the only intention to demobilize citizens and criminalise their legitimate right to protes
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