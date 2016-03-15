FACUA joins the demonstrations taking place this Wednesday, showing solidarity with refugees

FACUA-Consumers in Action will join the demonstrations, and calls for citizen engagement in these events in cities all over Spain. These demonstrations are in solidarity with refugees and are against the preliminary agreement between the European Union (EU) and Turkey to deport refugees who have reached European soil back to Turkey. These demonstrations aim to show people’s and several social organisations’ rejection of this preliminary agreement. This agreement must be approved by the European Council in a meeting taking place on 17 and 18 March. FACUA recalls that these measures counter Community Law, International Law and the EU’s own Charter of Fundamental Rights. The association therefore calls on the Government and the EU to adopt measures to

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