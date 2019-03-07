FACUA joins the feminist mobilisation and calls women to participate in the actions organised for the 8 of March

FACUA-Consumers in Action joins the feminist mobilisation and calls women to participate in the actions organised for the 8th of March to fight for female rights. The association is releasing a Manifesto Today to support the strike organised for this Women’s International Day. This year, the strike has four focuses: Education, Labour, Consumption and Care. As a part of the protests and the consumer strike, FACUA encourages consumers not to buy anything that is not essential this 8th of March. ‘Join 8M: FACUA defends female rights’ Manifesto One more year, FACUA supports the feminist mobilisation for the 8th of March and calls society to participate in the different events, protests and actions organised for the Women’s International Day,

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