FACUA joins the protest organised in Madrid to support refugees

FACUA-Consumers in Action joins the protest organised for Monday 9th May in Madrid in favour of supporting refugees and calls citizens to make a human chain at 7pm in the Plaza Mayor under the slogan Luto en Europa (Mourning in Europe). For over thirty years, Europe Day has been celebrated every 9th May. However, FACUA, along with the other Social Summit organisers, which are made up of different social and humanitarian organisations as well as political parties such as the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE) and Podemos, find little to celebrate when Europe is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. This is a Europe that, according to the organisers, has turned its back on thousands of migrants and refugees, 60% of whom have been women

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